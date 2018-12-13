Woman shot while walking across street

PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot early Thursday morning as she walked across a street in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, authorities said.
Police responded shortly after midnight to Sheffield Street for a ShotSpotter notification, which was followed by a 911 call for a person shot.
Related Headlines
When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The woman had gotten out of a car and was crossing the street when shots were fired at her from another vehicle, according to investigators.
The woman was able to get inside the house for help, police said.
Paramedics took the woman to a hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 found alive inside West Virginia coal mine
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- Pittsburgh teacher sent to hospital after student shoves her into locker
- VIDEO: Fight club trainer accused of sexually assaulting teens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}