Woman shot while walking across street

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was shot early Thursday morning as she walked across a street in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, authorities said.

    Police responded shortly after midnight to Sheffield Street for a ShotSpotter notification, which was followed by a 911 call for a person shot.

    When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

    The woman had gotten out of a car and was crossing the street when shots were fired at her from another vehicle, according to investigators.

    The woman was able to get inside the house for help, police said.

    Paramedics took the woman to a hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

