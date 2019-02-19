Woman stabbed boyfriend 3 times near his heart, police say

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - Police in New Brighton are searching for a woman they say tried to kill her boyfriend.
According to police, on Saturday, Antraqury Lindsey showed up at an apartment complex on Seventh Avenue, armed with a knife and busted through an apartment door.
Police told Channel 11 she stabbed him three times near his heart.
