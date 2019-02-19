  • Woman stabbed boyfriend 3 times near his heart, police say

    Updated:

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - Police in New Brighton are searching for a woman they say tried to kill her boyfriend.

    According to police, on Saturday, Antraqury Lindsey showed up at an apartment complex on Seventh Avenue, armed with a knife and busted through an apartment door.

    Police told Channel 11 she stabbed him three times near his heart. 

    Tonight ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police about what the suspect said she was going to do that she hasn't yet.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories