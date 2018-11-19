0 Woman stabbed by intruder speaks from hospital bed

PITTSBURGH - A local woman is in a hospital after someone broke into her house in Lawrenceville and stabbed her.

Laura Smith said her attacker is an ex who wouldn't take no for an answer.

She's being treated at UPMC Presby for a number of stab wounds.

Smith said she wanted to speak out to thank her neighbors for their support and to warn others about what she has gone through.

"There was two holes in my stomach and a hole in my colon," Smith said. She told Channel 11 she was sleeping early Sunday morning when she woke up to find her ex-boyfriend, Israel McNair, standing above her. "I didn't know he had a weapon at first, I was wondering why he was there. I couldn't even get the words out, he just started attacking," Smith said. "He should be in jail for the rest of his life for attempted homicide." Smith told Channel 11 she was stabbed eight times. If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter. "My son came running because he heard me screaming," Smith said. That's when she claims McNair ran out, leaving the same way she believes he came in: through a basement window. About three hours later, police said McNair called to turn himself in. McNair is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on aggravated assault and burglary charges. Doctors told Smith she'll be recovering in the hospital through at least Friday.

