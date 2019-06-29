PITTSBURGH - State police said a woman was stabbed multiple times at a home in East Pittsburgh late Friday night.
Troopers were called just after 8 p.m. to the home on Bessemer Avenue and found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police said the woman knows the person who stabbed her.
