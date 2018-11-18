Woman stabbed multiple times in Lawrenceville, police say

PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to a hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a Lawrenceville residence early Sunday morning.
Pittsburgh police responded to the 4400 block of Davidson Street around 1:35 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Police said the male actor is a known acquaintance of the victim, and according to initial reports, he gained entry into the residence and attacked the victim. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.
