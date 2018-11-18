  • Woman stabbed multiple times in Lawrenceville, police say

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to a hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a Lawrenceville residence early Sunday morning. 

    Pittsburgh police responded to the 4400 block of Davidson Street around 1:35 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

    Police said the male actor is a known acquaintance of the victim, and according to initial reports, he gained entry into the residence and attacked the victim. He was taken into custody and charges are pending. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories