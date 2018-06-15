Woman stole tens of thousands from family-owned business, police say

A small family-owned business in Jeannette suffered a big blow when one of its former employees who was supposed to keep the books straight was allegedly altering them and pocketing the money herself.
Staci Cantor is not in custody, but Westmoreland County detectives say she stole more than $76,000 from Atlas Electrical Contractors.
She was only with the company for about two years, but investigators say in that time she was writing checks to herself, taking petty cash or forging paychecks to herself. Police say if the money wasn’t coming to her, it would be going to her other business: All States Contracting based out of Yukon.
Atlas owners picked up on discrepancies, and when Cantor became aware of that, she stopped coming to work.
She allegedly racked up more than $800 in bank fees and accounting fees are costing the company over $17,000. The owners say between the theft and fees, the total is exceeding $94,000.
Channel 11 tried reaching out to Cantor in person, by phone and on social media, but did not get an answer.
