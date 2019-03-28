Woman stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint with loaded handgun

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman from West Virginia was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers Wednesday after a loaded handgun was discovered her backpack.
The Monongalia County woman was stopped at a checkpoint with a 9mm handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.
TSA agents confiscated the gun and held the woman for questioning.
She faces a $3,900 fine for carrying the gun into the checkpoint area, TSA officials said.
This is the seventh gun stopped at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport this year.
TSA officials remind travelers it's illegal to carry guns into checkpoints, even if you have a concealed carry permit.
The TSA provides information on its website about to properly travel with a firearm.
