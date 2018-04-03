Woman struck by patrol vehicle in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. - A woman was struck by a City of McKeesport patrol vehicle Monday night, authorities said.
The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Lysle Boulevard.
Police said the 64-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit.
The woman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in stable condition.
The Allegheny County Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting the McKeesport Police Department with the investigation.
