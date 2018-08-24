PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to a hospital Friday morning after an altercation with a man who broke into her home in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood, police said.
The home invasion was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Lowrie Street.
Investigators said the woman was asleep when the man forced his way into the home.
The man fled after an altercation with the woman.
Police said the woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
