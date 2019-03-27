  • Woman who allegedly struck man with car while aiming for someone else charged with homicide

    Police have filed a criminal homicide charge against Jakiia Williams, 32, following the death of a man eight months after she allegedly ran him over while trying to hit someone else. 

    In July 2018, Williams was involved in an argument with someone when she got into her car and attempted to hit that person, police said. She missed her target, but struck the 72-year-old man on the sidewalk, police said.

    Police also said a bystander fired a gun in the vicinity, possibly at Williams' car, but there was no ballistic evidence.

    Police said on March 20, they learned that the victim died.

    Williams remains in the Allegheny County Jail. 

