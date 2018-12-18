  • Woman who left child alone in Rivers Casino parking garage now banned for life

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman has been banned from the Rivers Casino for life after allegedly leaving her 10-year-old child in a parked car in the casino garage while she gambled.

    The mother is facing charges, but has not been identified by police.

    Related Headlines

    What the casino has in place to make sure kids aren't put in danger, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories