Woman who left child alone in Rivers Casino parking garage now banned for life

PITTSBURGH - A woman has been banned from the Rivers Casino for life after allegedly leaving her 10-year-old child in a parked car in the casino garage while she gambled.
The mother is facing charges, but has not been identified by police.
