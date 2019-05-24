Woman who overdosed while pregnant sentenced to prison

EAST BUTLER, Pa. - A woman who overdosed while she was pregnant, leaving her child with lasting health effects, has been sentenced to prison.
Kasey Dischman was just 30 years old and seven months pregnant when she was behind bars in the summer of 2017.
Police said she was doing time for retail theft. When she got out, troopers say her addiction was so bad, she overdosed on heroin inside the East Butler home where she was staying.
Her 8-year-old daughter was in the house at the time. Her unborn daughter fought for her life after doctors had to do an emergency C-section to save her.
Two years later, and Dischman’s case is finally over.
A judge sentenced her to state prison this week. As part of the plea deal, Dischman will do one to two years in prison and one year of probation for endangering the welfare of her child.
