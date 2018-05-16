Women candidates win primary battles across state

Channel 11 is talking with people about the wave of women who were elected in Tuesday's primary.
This is including Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee, who defeated two longtime incumbents from a prominent politician family, the Costas.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is talking with Innamorato and Lee about their victories, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
