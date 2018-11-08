0 Women celebrate historic political wins in Pa., across country

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday's midterm elections were historic for women across the country and in Pennsylvania after what's being dubbed the "Pink Wave."

The boys' club that was Pennsylvania's congressional delegation now has four women.

It's also significant because Pennsylvania has not elected a female representative in four years.

Nationwide, more than 110 women won congressional seats, the most in American history.

In local politics, women won big, too, capturing several seats in the Legislature. "When you're a female, when you're a mom, I think you have a different perspective," said Natalie Mihalek, who knows that being able to juggle three kids under 7 while working a full-time job and running for office will serve her well in the state General Assembly. Mihalek, a Republican who will represent Peters Township, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, joins political newcomers like Sara Innamorato of Pittsburgh and Summer Lee of Braddock. "Those districts haven't been represented by females in the past and I think it's going to change the dynamic of the house and I think in a positive way," Mihalek said.



Highlighting these 7 ladies who will head to Harrisburg tomorrow.



They are Republicans and Democrats, mothers and single women who are excited to make change...story at 6! https://t.co/1nwgiqH6k8 #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ufqUUpSDVk — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 7, 2018 In the state Senate, Lindsey Williams won perhaps the most contentious local race, by just a few hundred votes. Williams said her campaign promises helped her win the normally Republican-represented District 38. "Make sure that we have quality education for everybody, good jobs and affordable healthcare for everybody and that's what I'm going to fight for in Harrisburg," Williams said. Read more about the winners of the Midterm Election races The pink wave of Pennsylvania will also include Lori Mizgorski, of Shaler, Valerie Gaydos, of Aleppo, and Anita Kulik, of Kennedy Township. The seven women are a mix of red and blue. Mihalek told Channel 11 she's looking forward to solidifying a sisterhood in Harrisburg. "This is a just an exciting year for all of us and regardless of party I hope we can all work together and find creative ways and hopefully the men can follow suit," she said.

