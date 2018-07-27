0 Women's shelter warns community about scam phone calls

A Beaver County women’s shelter is warning the community about scam phone calls from someone asking for donations to help the shelter.

“It’s very frustrating to have someone take advantage of public sympathy,” said Darlene Thomas, executive director of the Women’s Center of Beaver County.

She tells Channel 11 the center got a call on Wednesday from one of their community partners asking if they’re now taking donations by phone.

“A family member had mentioned to them they were contacted by phone with someone requesting a donation for the women’s center,” Thomas said.

She says it was suspicious because they don’t ask for money over the phone and never have.

“That is not our practice. We do an annual mailing every year and people can donate through our website,” she said.

On Friday, B Well Nation donated dozens of bed sheets and $1,400 to the shelter.

“We serve women and their families in Beaver County. So to hear about that scam ... it’s terrible,” said Chris Cosky, the owner of B Well Nation.

She hopes that the bogus calls don’t keep people from wanting to donate.

“It’s very important to us that the right message gets out and the community knows how to help the shelter,” Cosky said.

Thomas says if you do get a call from someone claiming to be with the shelter asking for money, she says to not only call police, but the shelter as well, so they’re both aware.

“We rely heavily on donations, particularly for our shelter. We wouldn’t be able to provide the comprehensive services that we do,” Thomas said.

