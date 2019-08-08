PITTSBURGH - Two women were stabbed Thursday at a bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
One of the women was talking to a police officer when someone behind the officer attacked her and another woman with a knife, authorities said.
The stabbing happened about 11:30 a.m. outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Sixth Avenue, which is shut down between Wood and Smithfield streets. A large police presence is in the area.
A witness told Channel 11’s Aaron Martin at least one of the women was wearing a hijab.
#BREAKING: @PghPolice confirm an officer was speaking to a woman at the bus stop on Sixth Street when someone behind the officer attacked the woman and another woman nearby with a knife. The officer tackled the suspect and then provided aid to the victims pic.twitter.com/6dl9J2VGXp— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 8, 2019
Both women were taken to hospitals.
One of the women is in critical condition, police said. The other woman’s injuries were not as serious.
The officer who was talking to one of the women was able to subdue the suspect before helping to give medical aid to the victims, officials said.
Just spoke to a witness who said he saw a woman with a hijab with a stab wound on 6th Street downtown. @PghPolice spokeswoman says they will be making a statement about the incident soon pic.twitter.com/6hQaVmlbsl— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 8, 2019
