    PITTSBURGH - Two women were stabbed Thursday at a bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

    One of the women was talking to a police officer when someone behind the officer attacked her and another woman with a knife, authorities said.

    The stabbing happened about 11:30 a.m. outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Sixth Avenue, which is shut down between Wood and Smithfield streets. A large police presence is in the area.

    A witness told Channel 11’s Aaron Martin at least one of the women was wearing a hijab.

    Both women were taken to hospitals.

    One of the women is in critical condition, police said. The other woman’s injuries were not as serious.

    The officer who was talking to one of the women was able to subdue the suspect before helping to give medical aid to the victims, officials said.

