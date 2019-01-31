WEST NEWTON, Pa. - A wood burner sparked a fire that destroyed a mobile home in West Newton early Thursday morning, officials said.
PHOTOS: Smoke billows as crews battle destructive house fire
Related Headlines
The fire started shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the living room of the home on Finch Lane.
Four adults and six children got out of the home and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. One of the adults suffered minor burns to a hand, officials said.
#BREAKING Fire destroys mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton. @WPXI I’m on scene with a live report moments away. pic.twitter.com/LVcCwNnzUs— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 31, 2019
More than a dozen fire departments were called to the fire, which firefighters said spread quickly and burned the home to the ground.
A warming tent was set up for crews exposed to the dangerous cold while battling the fire.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}