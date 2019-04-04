  • Police investigating possible connection between school fight, shooting

    Updated:

    CHURCHILL, Pa. - Police in Turtle Creek are investigating a shooting that may be connected to a fight at the Woodland Hills High School.

    Channel 11 has learned that the assistant principal stepped in to break up the fight on Tuesday and was punched in the face.

    Churchill police respond and arrested one student. The superintendent says several others were suspended immediatly.

    Following the fight, shots were fired at a home in Turtle Creek where one of the students involved in the fight lives.

