  • Woodland Hills plans to furlough over 50 employees ahead of school year

    PITTSBURGH - There are changes coming to another Pittsburgh area school district ahead of next fall.

     

    Woodland Hills School District officials said about 30 teachers and 25 support positions will be furloughed. The superintendent said these changes are final.

     

