0 Woodland Hills School District stepping up security for upcoming school year

It’s a new year here within the Woodland Hills School District and parents are going to notice a few changes.

A new interim superintendent will be starting this fall but there will also be a new school start times and increased security throughout all of the schools.

“State Auditor General Eugene DiPasquale came out and we had issues with school safety,” said Assistant Superintendent Licia Lentz.

Lentz said the school district took the words of the auditor general seriously and took action.

“We knew we had to do something and do it over the summer. We have a multihazard school response plan that we are working on. All of our buildings' principals (are) working on it,” Lentz said.

School leaders said that, in August, they will train with county officials to make sure their safety plan is in order by the time 3,800 students head back to school.

TRENDING NOW:

“If something happens, the response will be swift, quick and organized. Not that it wasn’t before, but we didn’t have that type of plan in place. That will keep parents at ease,” Lentz said.

Start times in the district will also change due to concerns brought up by some parents.

“Our first bus stop was 6:05 in the morning and, in the winter months and spring, that is dark, and research shows high school should start later so now that its start at 7:20,” Lentz said.

Elementary and middle schools will start 15 minutes later as well. That amount of time may not seem like much, but those extra minutes are invaluable for students when it comes to being focused and ready to learn.

“Now our first bus stop will be at 6:30 so it’s more conducive to learning and kids will have more time to get energized and ready,” Lentz said.

School starts on Aug. 27 for students in North Braddock.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.