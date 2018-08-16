Woodland Hills School District welcomes new superintendent

The troubled Woodland Hills School District welcomed its new superintendent on Wednesday night.
James Harris previously was the superintendent of a district near Reading.
He said school security is one of his top priorities.
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- South Side bar's new dress code creates controversy
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- Father mourns young daughter allegedly killed by girlfriend
- VIDEO: Child hit by train
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}