BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A street in Beaver Falls is going from four lanes down to two, with work scheduled to start Monday to make that happen.
The changes are being made to Seventh Avenue, where crews will be working through the summer between Eighth and 20th streets.
When the work is completed, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction. There will also be a bike lane.
What officials hope the changes will accomplish -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
