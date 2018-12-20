PITTSBURGH - 9 A.M. UPDATE: An estimated time for when T service will be fully restored has not yet been determined, according to a Port Authority of Allegheny County spokesperson.
7 A.M. UPDATE: Work to fully restore T service continues Thursday morning after a section of overhead wire on the Blue Line Library came down Wednesday, cutting off service from Lytle to the Library stop.
4:15 A.M. UPDATE: The Port Authority of Allegheny County said T service is not expected to be restored until after Thursday morning’s commute. The damage is more extensive than crews originally thought.
Work to repair damage to overhead power lines on the Blue Line Library will continue into the early Thursday AM rush. We will continue running bus shuttles bet Library & Lytle; rail shuttles bet Lytle & Washington Junction until work is complete.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 20, 2018
4:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Port Authority of Allegheny County says service will be restored by Thursday morning as crews continue to work on 2,000 feet of overhead wire.
A power issue is causing disruptions to T service along the Blue Line Library.
The T is operating at the Washington Junction Station -- but only for riders heading inbound.
Things get more complicated for outbound service, with the next stop at Lytle.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County said there is T service between Washington Junction and Lytle in both directions, but only on the inbound side.
Once riders get to Lytle, service is shut down in both directions and a bus needs to be taken back and forth between there and the Library stop.
