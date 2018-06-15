  • Worker seriously burned after explosion at Crescent Township business

    Updated:

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An explosion at a Crescent Township business Thursday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with serious burns, police said. 

    The explosion happened at Premier Pan on McGovern Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. 

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in front of the business with second- and third-degree burns to his chest, arms and face. 

    Investigators said the glazing machine exploded, throwing hot liquid on the victim and walls of the building,catching them on fire. 

    Police said it was the quick actions of workers Sharon Chverchko, Mike Bradley and a forklift worker named Gus, and Sam Disney who used fire extinguishers to put out the flames and prevented further damage to the business.  They also helped get the victim out of the building. 

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the victim is 20 years old.  His condition is unknown. 
     

     

