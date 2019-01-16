Workers seeing support as government shutdown continues

Hundreds of thousands of government workers are still clocking in to work, but not getting paid.
Some Americans are stepping up to help federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
Pizza was delivered to airport workers in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday.
In upstate New York, actor and pilot Treat Williams bought breakfast and lunch for employees at Albany International Airport.
In Hawaii, L&L Barbecue is offering free meals to federal workers and their families.
Other companies like Kraft and organizations including the Atlanta Food Bank are providing help for those in need.
The current partial government shutdown is the longest in U.S. history.
The Internal Revenue Service is ordering 36,000 furloughed workers to come back to work, without pay, to process tax refunds.
