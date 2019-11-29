PITTSBURGH - Local officials stepped in to help as dozens of families were without power on Thanksgiving.
People living in Allegheny Dwellings told Channel 11 the electricity was off for almost 24 hours, and there was no way they could pull off a Thanksgiving dinner.
A tree near the complex fell on a power line Wednesday, and the power company was still working to restore service into the evening Thursday.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"Last night was rough, but we woke up to love this morning. It's just so beautiful. I almost got tears in my eyes,” said resident Keith Glover.
Glover is thankful for the workers from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, who took quick action after that tree caused power outages.
With the help of 412 Food Rescue and Wesley Center Church in the Hill District, the workers were able to give residents the Thanksgiving dinner they might have gone without.
Watch the video above for the full story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point’
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 88-year-old veteran uses Christmas decoration to stop dog attacking girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}