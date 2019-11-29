  • Workers step up, help dozens of local families who were without power on Thanksgiving Day

    PITTSBURGH - Local officials stepped in to help as dozens of families were without power on Thanksgiving.

    People living in Allegheny Dwellings told Channel 11 the electricity was off for almost 24 hours, and there was no way they could pull off a Thanksgiving dinner.

    A tree near the complex fell on a power line Wednesday, and the power company was still working to restore service into the evening Thursday.

    "Last night was rough, but we woke up to love this morning. It's just so beautiful. I almost got tears in my eyes,” said resident Keith Glover.

    Glover is thankful for the workers from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, who took quick action after that tree caused power outages.

    With the help of 412 Food Rescue and Wesley Center Church in the Hill District, the workers were able to give residents the Thanksgiving dinner they might have gone without.

