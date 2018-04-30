  • Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - McCandless police had a working meth lab Monday at the Presidential Arms Apartments.

    One person is in custody right now.

    Charges are being prepared at this hour.

    Channel 11 is working to find out if anyone was injured as a result or how police first got tipped off to it.

