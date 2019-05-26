MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is taking a seat at the table for breaking a record in the Guinness Book.
Memphis now holds the record for largest picnic table setting.
This weekend, volunteers for “Celebrate Memphis” event built a picnic table more than a thousand feet long.
"To be in this type of setting with this type of environment, the table for showing all the unity and all the different dynamics and dichotomies of Memphis, it's great!" said one person at the event.
Organizers planned to break the table up and donate pieces to sponsors and community organizations.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Robinson Township
- 3 teen soccer teammates fatally hit by car while walking to bus stop, police say
- 18-year-old shot, killed in South Side days short of graduating high school
- VIDEO: Texas Men Died Attempting to Jump Car Across Drawbridge, Police Said
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}