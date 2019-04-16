ERIE, Pa. - The “World's Largest Rubber Duck” is returning to Pennsylvania this summer, making an appearance in Erie.
The duck will be at the Tall Ships Erie festival, which will take place Aug. 22-25.
According to the festival’s website, highlights include more than 10 tall ships and the giant duck.
At 61 feet tall and 80 feet wide, the duck previously appeared at the festival in 2016.
You might remember a giant duck making a stop in Pittsburgh in 2013. The one that’ll be in Erie is about twice the size.
