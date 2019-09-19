PITTSBURGH - A World War II pilot who was killed in action in Italy has been identified as a Pittsburgh man – 75 years after his death.
Herschel Mattes, 22, was killed on March 6, 1944 after his aircraft crashed while on an armed recon mission near Italy. His remains weren't discovered until 1947, and they were interred at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.
It wasn't for another 72 years that Mattes' remains were able to be identified.
According to a release from the U.S. Army, scientists used anthropological analysis, DNA, circumstantial and material evidence to identify Mattes in July 2019.
Mattes, a Pittsburgh native, was one of 400,000 Americans who died during the war.
According to his personnel file, Mattes entered the U.S. Army Air Forces in Pennsylvania and was a member of the 525th Fighter Squadron, 86th Fighter Bomber Group.
Officials said Mattes will be buried on Sept. 23 in Avon, Conn.
