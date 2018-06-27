WPXI responds to criticism regarding initial source reports of N. Braddock shooting

In today’s news conferences the DA’s office and the Rose family criticized media, including WPXI for reporting source information. That information included claims that video appeared to show Antwon Rose fired the gun in the drive-by shooting, and gun residue was on his hands.
Since those reports we know a lot more. The video we have since obtained from sources AND the video released today from the District Attorney does *not* show Antwon Rose firing a gun.
The District Attorney again maintained final gunshot residue tests are not back. We circled back with our sources who claim there is a difference between initial test results and final test results.
We would like to be clear, WPXI never withheld the statement from Allegheny County Police or the District Attorney that claimed our reports were false. We reported that information as soon as we received it.
At the same time, we had other sources verify our original reports. At that time the reports conflicted. We also did not intentionally report false information. Our jobs as journalists it to not take any information without questioning it. That includes information from government officials.
As this case continues to develop, a lot information will be released from attorneys, investigators, and the family. It is our job to report that information, even if they contradict each other. We will work to do that in a way that is responsible and serves the best interest of the community.
