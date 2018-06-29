WPXI statement on Antwon Rose reporting

As this week comes to a close there have been a lot of developments in this case.
Unfortunately, one week ago we reported that sources told us a video appeared to show Antwon Rose firing a gun in a drive-by shooting.
As we told you Wednesday, the video does *not* appear to show Rose firing a gun.
We want to be clear, we apologize for any pain this report caused Antwon Rose’s family and the community.
As we move forward into the coming weeks, this case will have a lot of developments and we don’t know which way they will go. We will continue to work to bring you all sides in a responsible manner.
