  • WPXI statement on Antwon Rose reporting

    Updated:

    As this week comes to a close there have been a lot of developments in this case.

    We at WPXI take pride in our due diligence of reporting all sides and information in a story.

    Unfortunately, one week ago we reported that sources told us a video appeared to show Antwon Rose firing a gun in a drive-by shooting.

    As we told you Wednesday, the video does *not* appear to show Rose firing a gun.

    We want to be clear, we apologize for any pain this report caused Antwon Rose’s family and the community.

    As we move forward into the coming weeks, this case will have a lot of developments and we don’t know which way they will go. We will continue to work to bring you all sides in a responsible manner.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories