CANONSBURG, Pa. - The former Canon-Mac wrestler shot by police after allegedly pointing a gun at them was in court for the first time Monday.
Logan Macri and his attorney got to view the dash cam video that caught the entire ordeal on video, including police shooting him several times.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The district attorney’s office amended some of the charges against charges, and lowered several of the felony charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Universal Studios worker comforts child with autism in midst of meltdown
- VIDEO: Thousands of dollars' worth of artwork stolen at Three Rivers Arts Festival
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}