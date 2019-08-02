MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products has started at West Virginia University.
The WVU Board of Governors in February approved the ban that took effect Thursday. The policy applies to WVU properties in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.
The only exception will be in designated smoking areas at large athletic events.
Students found in violation of the policy are subject to conduct proceedings and sanctions. Faculty and staff members would also face disciplinary actions, while visitors in violation will be asked to leave campus.
The university passed a smoking ban earlier this decade.
