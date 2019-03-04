  • WWII veteran in Texas gets thousands of birthday cards

    By: KFDX

    Updated:

    People from around the world are helping a World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.

    Joe Cuba lives at an assisted living community in Wichita Falls, Texas.

    He recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself, holding a poster which asked people to send 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

    TRENDING NOW:

    So far, he has received more than 50,000 cards and counting.

    On Saturday, a birthday celebration was held in Cuba's honor.

    The mayor stopped by to wish him well, and even declared March 2 Joe Cuba Day in Wichita Falls.

    Texas State Senator Pat Fallon brought a flag flown over the State Capitol, as well as a card signed by all the members of the State Senate and the lieutenant governor.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories