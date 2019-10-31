It's Halloween -- and what's a better Pittsburgh way of celebrating than by enjoying a Primanti's sandwich!?
If you wear a costume into any of their locations, you will get half-off any Classic Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich.
As an added treat, anyone who posts to social media from inside one of the restaurants with #PBHalloween will be entered to win a year's worth of free sandwiches.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}