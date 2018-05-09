  • YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh files for bankruptcy

    

    PITTSBURGH - The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has filed for bankruptcy. 

    The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Tuesday. 

    They list estimated assets between $50 and $100 million and liabilities of $10 to $50 million. 

    YMCA officials and community leaders plan to make a major announcement about its future at a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

