PITTSBURGH - The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has filed for bankruptcy.
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Tuesday.
They list estimated assets between $50 and $100 million and liabilities of $10 to $50 million.
YMCA officials and community leaders plan to make a major announcement about its future at a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
