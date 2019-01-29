You can help decide what piece of Pittsburgh should be sent to the moon

PITTSBURGH - A piece of Pittsburgh is being sent to the moon, and the Heinz History Center is asking for help making a decision.
As the closing of the Smithsonian’s "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission" is coming to an end, the History Center is looking into how Pittsburgh-based companies and innovators will play a role in the future of space travel.
Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based space robotics company, is one of the organizations helping to develop the latest technology in space travel, according to the Heinz History Center website.
The History Center will send the keepsake to the moon as part of the first commercial landing through Astrobotic's MoonBox program, set for 2021.
There are several Pittsburgh keepsake items you can vote for:
- Heinz Pickle Pin
- Soil from Moon Park in Moon Township, Pa.
- Piece of a Steelers Terrible Towel
- Photo of Toni Haggerty from Primanti Bros.
- City of Pittsburgh Flag Pin
- Kennywood Token
- Mister Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” song (on micro SD card)
- Or You Can Write-In Your Own
Click here to vote. The winning item will be announced during the final week of Destination Moon, which closes on Feb. 18.
