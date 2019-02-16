You can help make Picklesburgh the best specialty food festival in the country

PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh has been nominated by USA Today for the best specialty food festival in the United States.
The event is held annually on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon.
Last year, More than 100,000 people crammed onto the bridge downtown.
You can vote in the USA Today poll until March 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- 2 injured after car crashes into West Mifflin Arby's
- El Niño Advisory Issued: What This Means For Pittsburgh's Weather
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}