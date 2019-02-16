  • You can help make Picklesburgh the best specialty food festival in the country

    PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh has been nominated by USA Today for the best specialty food festival in the United States.

    The event is held annually on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon. 

    Last year, More than 100,000 people crammed onto the bridge downtown.

    You can vote in the USA Today poll until March 11.

