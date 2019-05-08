You could be fined if your sign is too close to the road in this North Hills community

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pittsburgh’s North Hills is littered with signs, and now one community is doing something about it.
It’s not a new rule. In February, Ross Township Commissioners passed a zoning ordinance to ban any signs from "public rights of way", but they never said what the width of that space should be.
This week, commissioners said signs on public property must be at least 3 feet from the curb or roadway.
“It’s a distraction,” explained Jeff Hrapla, who wants fewer signs.
There is usually lots of traffic on McKnight Road in Ross, and that means a lot people are seeing advertisements. But this rule applies to signs for events, groups or activities, including political signs.
Officials told Channel 11 first-time offenders will get a warning. The township said after that, you could be fined up to $300.
Channel 11’s Gordon Loesch spoke with people in Ross Township Wednesday. Many expressed a need to clean up the area, but they were skeptical about the township was going about it.
“Three hundred. It should be 3,000,” said one person.
“I don’t think that’s going to work out too good. There’s too many signs on every block you go,” Jane Zagal said.
You will be allowed to put a sign on private property, but you will need the owner’s permission.
The ordinance is not limited to political signs, but commissioners wanted it in place in time for the primary election on May 21.
