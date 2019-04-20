You could be weighed before you fly on an airplane ... someday

PITTSBURGH - You might be weighed just like your luggage one day soon at Pittsburgh International Airport.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it's in the name of fuel efficiency.
A British startup company is looking into the idea of weighing passengers just like luggage.
You would be weighed before your flight, which would let the airline know how much fuel it would need and ultimately could save them money by not buying extra fuel.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony making ‘small steps' toward healing
- Mother charged after police discover naked toddler in neighbor's yard
- Former COO of Butler Health System accused of stealing $1M
- VIDEO: Gas prices surging for Pittsburgh drivers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}