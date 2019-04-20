  • You could be weighed before you fly on an airplane ... someday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - You might be weighed just like your luggage one day soon at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it's in the name of fuel efficiency.

    A British startup company is looking into the idea of weighing passengers just like luggage.

    You would be weighed before your flight, which would let the airline know how much fuel it would need and ultimately could save them money by not buying extra fuel.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories