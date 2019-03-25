0 ‘You know I have to kill you both': Man charged with stabbing girlfriend, another man

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing his girlfriend and another man Saturday morning at a home in South Strabane Township.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. to a home on East Maiden Street, where the woman was providing medical aid to the man who suffered life-threatening stab wounds, a criminal complaint said. The woman had a large cut on her foot and wounds to her forearms.

The woman told police she arrived at the home about 6:30 p.m. Friday with her boyfriend, David Vaughan, and the other man. They were drinking together, but she went to bed shortly before 10 p.m., she said.

According to the complaint, the woman woke up to loud banging and the two men arguing. When she went into the living room the argument had calmed down, but Vaughan noticed his mouth was bleeding, at which point he went into the kitchen where the other man was.

The woman then heard the man yelling, “He’s stabbing me,” the complaint said. She went into the kitchen, saw Vaughan stabbing the man and tried to stop him. Vaughan then started stabbing her.

“You know I have to kill you both. I have to finish this and kill you,” Vaughan said during the stabbing, the woman told police.

The woman called 911 after getting away from Vaughan, who then fled. A K9 unit found him about 90 minutes later hiding near another home, according to the complaint.

In addition to attempted homicide, Vaughan is charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

