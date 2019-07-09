PITTSBURGH - The break in the rain here in Pittsburgh may also be good news for space enthusiasts.
Saturn may be visible to the naked eye over the next few days, and if you've got a telescope, you may even be able to see its rings.
Beginning Tuesday, Saturn will be in opposition, which means it will rise opposite in the sun in the Earth's sky. According to space.com, on Tuesday night Saturn's size will also be the greatest.
Saturn will rise above the east-southeast horizon as the sun sets in the west-northwest, according to space.com.
Severe Weather Team 11 Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said Tuesday night's forecast includes mostly clear skies in western Pennsylvania, so you've got a good chance to see Saturn.
