  • Young brother, sister killed in house fire

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children have died after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m. to South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

    Authorities said a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died after they became trapped in a bedroom. Their parents got out of the home safely.

    The fire chief said flames shooting from the home’s windows prevented them from getting to the children.

    Flames left the back of the brick home where the fire started charred, and melted siding and shutters off a neighboring home.

    Investigators said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

    It is unclear how the fire started.

