Young girl hospitalized after Butler County dog attack

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A young girl was seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog at a home on Shanahan Road in Center Township, Butler County.
Erin Clarke is in Butler County working to learn more about the attack and how the girl is doing for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the girl was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville for treatment.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke went to the home Wednesday afternoon and saw two dogs inside. Nobody answered the door when we knocked.
According to animal control, only one of the dogs was involved in the attack, but both are being quarantined.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found in home; investigators seen wearing hazmat suits
- Pop star Demi Lovato ‘awake and in stable' after apparent drug overdose
- Ohio congressman wants pot legalized across U.S. through Marijuana Justice Act
- VIDEO: Teen couple tries to murder parents
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}