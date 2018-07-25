  • Young girl hospitalized after Butler County dog attack

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A young girl was seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog at a home on Shanahan Road in Center Township, Butler County.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, the girl was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville for treatment.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke went to the home Wednesday afternoon and saw two dogs inside. Nobody answered the door when we knocked.

    According to animal control, only one of the dogs was involved in the attack, but both are being quarantined. 

