  • Young man, newlywed loses battle against childhood cancer

    Updated:

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A young man and newlywed passed away yesterday at his home after a battle with Ewing sarcoma.

    Channel 11 News started following 18-year-old Brady Hunker's story in April when the Mt. Pleasant High School senior said he wanted to marry his long-time girlfriend. 

    She had been with him since the beginning of his battle.

    Hunker and Mollie Landman married back in July.

    >>RELATED: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer

    Brady's Facebook group released a statement saying in part -- "our precious, amazing boy got to be embraced by his savior, Jesus. The pain is gone. The battle against this horrific disease is over."

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories