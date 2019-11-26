MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A young man and newlywed passed away yesterday at his home after a battle with Ewing sarcoma.
Channel 11 News started following 18-year-old Brady Hunker's story in April when the Mt. Pleasant High School senior said he wanted to marry his long-time girlfriend.
She had been with him since the beginning of his battle.
Hunker and Mollie Landman married back in July.
Brady's Facebook group released a statement saying in part -- "our precious, amazing boy got to be embraced by his savior, Jesus. The pain is gone. The battle against this horrific disease is over."
