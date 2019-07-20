Young people celebrated at annual '40 under 40' event

PITTSBURGH - A "celebration of success" was the goal of the New Pittsburgh Courier's 40 under 40 event held downtown Friday night .
Organizers said it was a nice evening to celebrate the successes of young people.
“It’s one of the few events that showcases the talents of young people, lifts them up and encourages them to keep (their) focus on soaring to further heights," said Rod Doss, editor and publisher of the New Pittsburgh Courier.
This was 10th year for the event.
Channel 11’s Michele Newell served as the emcee.
