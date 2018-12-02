  • Z-Trip driver robbed at gunpoint; 1 arrested

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Z-Trip driver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, according to police.

    Police said they responded to the area of Brownsville Road and Wynoka Street at 2:24 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The drivers' cellphone, money and wallet were reportedly stolen, police said.

    Police arrested Mark Kelly, 23, of Manchester, shortly after.

    He is in jail facing robbery and aggravated assault charges. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories