Z-Trip driver robbed at gunpoint; 1 arrested

PITTSBURGH - A Z-Trip driver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, according to police.
Police said they responded to the area of Brownsville Road and Wynoka Street at 2:24 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.
The drivers' cellphone, money and wallet were reportedly stolen, police said.
Police arrested Mark Kelly, 23, of Manchester, shortly after.
He is in jail facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.
