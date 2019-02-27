PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced on Wednesday that their beloved 24-year-old sea lion Zoey has died.
A spokesperson for the zoo said Zoey was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma in 2018 and was the first sea lion to receive a new and innovative cancer treatment called stereotactic radiation.
Zoey initially responded well to the treatment, and zoo staff was hopeful she would improve, zoo officials said.
Zoey's health began to decline and the zoo said they made the very difficult decision to euthanize her.
"Zoey will be missed by not only her keepers and Zoo staff, but the many visitors who loved and supported her through the years as well.
Thank you to all of our supporters for their continued love and compassion during this difficult time. "
