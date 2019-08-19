PITTSBURGH - You will not see ads painted on the seats at Heinz Field.
The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to paint an advertisement on the end-zone seats.
But this week, the zoning board shot down the idea because they considered it a "roof sign" you'd be able to see from above.
Some people were worried it would have ruined the stadium when looking at it from spots like Mt. Washington.
