    PITTSBURGH - You will not see ads painted on the seats at Heinz Field.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to paint an advertisement on the end-zone seats.

    But this week, the zoning board shot down the idea because they considered it a "roof sign" you'd be able to see from above.

    Some people were worried it would have ruined the stadium when looking at it from spots like Mt. Washington.

